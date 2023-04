Unos 67 millones de niños y niñas se han quedado sin vacunar debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, el mayor retroceso de la inmunización infantil en 30 años

On 30 October 2022 in Puntland, Somalia, 24-year-old clinical health worker and social worker Kowther Abdikadir vaccinates Muniish Cadan Ismail, who sits on the lap of her mother, Zeynab Mohamed Farah, during a community outreach effort conducted as part of Jilab Health Centre’s ‘fixed temporary outreach’ immunization and health programme. Through the programme, health workers identify a particular part of the community that is not being reached and work on immunizing the children there. “Outreach is very important to reach the child who can not come to the health centre and the mother who can not come,” says Kowther. “It is important as well for the health workers. It is very important to check the exact thing that is going on at home.” The Jilab Health Centre is open 24 hours a day and provides a range of services, including immunization, education for health, antenatal care (ANC), postnatal care (PNC) and newborn delivery. It has existed for about 10 years and serves a population of about 27,100 people, most of whom live outside of Garowe. The area includes internally displaced people (IDPs) but also families who have integrated into the community. When all else fails, Maryam Mohamud and her team at Gargaar Health Centre turn to the experts on the importance of immunization: mothers who have lived through the tragedy of measles. “We conduct awareness campaigns, and we explain to the moms about the importance of the measles vaccine,” Mohamud said. Then, Mohamud and her team allow a mother whose child died from measles to explain the importance of vaccination. “That’s when they accept the vaccine,” she said. It is a difficult lesson, one laced with loss and tragedy. In Somalia, the effects of drought and food insecurity have left children at great risk of disease including measles. Indeed, from January to October 2022, Somalia had more than 15,000 suspected cases of measles – 79 per cent in children under age five. Nasro Dire know