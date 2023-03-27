Glance will be the newest in Dating software for Festival Hook-Ups

Are you currently to a songs event like Coachella or Firefly and wondered whom that hot man was standing ten foot away, performing along to every word-of your preferred musical organization’s favored tune? Maybe you elected to not go up and present yourself. But perhaps you pulled out your Tinder app and swiped left through a bunch of possible suits attempting to locate their image.

Any time you believed frustrated at being unable to get together, or the nervousness had gotten the best of you, don’t be concerned. A Dutch-based company has generated an event-based matchmaking software for festival-attendee marketplace â to help you satisfy the individuals you spotted face-to-face but didn’t really get a chance to speak to.

Look may be the most recent gimmick-driven matchmaking app to hit the exam market, and is also presently in beta only in the Netherlands. However, the business has its places ready on worldwide launch.

Look enables you not just to find individuals you are attracted to at festivals, in case you plan on-going, it can catch you up-over the software ahead of time, so you’re able to arrange to generally meet and spend time in-person when you get truth be told there.

Hendrik van Benthem, president of Glance, phone calls this «event­-driven relationship.» In an announcement the guy clarifies: «We live-in a society for which people of services and products demand relevance. Why do you really change your own plans to a date that’ll probably turn into absolutely nothing, in case your time also can arrive the place where you will be anyhow, surrounded by individuals you think comfortable with?»

Glance is not just for festival-goers. The app aims to get people introduced exactly who want to end up being in one night-club on the other hand, too.

Look established in-may 2015 in Amsterdam including «leading lovers from event and entertainment sector.» The business owners behind Glance did not have any start up traders, and are funding the business by themselves. Says van Benthem: «We talked to different VC’s through the shows and the Netherlands. Awesome to speak with the individuals. They run on a different sort of amount therefore discovered lots. Best knowledge was actually a conference for the private jet of Dan Bilzerian. Wild. But there never ended up being a match…»

Glance is available in the application store for apple’s ios and Play shop for Android os, and information is on their web site. It is presently only available for occasions into the Netherlands however the company intentions to start globally immediately.